Chinese doctor who warned of the coronavirus has died

(CNN Newsource) — Li Wenliang, the Chinese whistleblower doctor who warned the public of a potential “SARS-like” disease in December 2019, died of coronavirus in Wuhan on Thursday night, according to several state media reports.

Doctor Li Wenliang was questioned by local health authority, and was later summoned by Wuhan police to sign a reprimand letter in which he was accused of “spreading rumors online” and “severely disrupting social order”.

Dr. Li was hospitalized on January 12 after contracted the virus from his patient, and he was confirmed to have the coronavirus on Feb 1.