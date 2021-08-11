Child found unresponsive in car pronounced dead in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Police responded to the area of 6700 block of Grey Fox Drive in Springfield to reports of a child left in a car and that was unresponsive.

According to police, a five-year-old child was transported home by a parent along with other siblings. Police say the other siblings and parent exited the vehicle but the five-year-old child stayed behind in the vehicle strapped in a car seat for what may have been “several hours.”

Authorities say police attempted CPR on the scene, the five-year-old was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead.

“My heart breaks for this family, it is a tragedy,” said Fairfax County Police Lt. John Lieb.

The reason for the five-year-old child remaining in the vehicle is still under investigation.

