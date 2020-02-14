Child dies after mom leaves kids at home alone

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — Texas authorities say a mother that left her child alone died in the bedroom.

According to police Lauren Dean, 26, left her three children at home to go to a bar on January 30th.

Police say an officer went to their apartment the next morning to do a CPS welfare check.

When the officer and Dean went to Jordynn Barrera’s, 7, bedroom she was unresponsive according to the officer.

The child had Down syndrome, Cerebral Palsy and was on a feeding tube.

Police report that Dean is facing charges including abandonment and endangering a child.

Her two other children were removed from the apartment.