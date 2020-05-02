An 11-year-old boy becomes chief for a day

(KGW) Thursday is a day 11-year-old Danny Shaughnessy will remember for a long time.

“Heavy police presence” is how you’d probably describe the scene outside his Oregon home, but law enforcement wasn’t there because of something he did, but because of who he is.

“I like helping people,” he said.

“Which is very true,” Danny’s mom, Jessica Thomas said. “He’s the world’s greatest big brother. He’s helpful around the house.”

Hillsboro Police Chief Jim Coleman paid Danny a visit, armed with some souvenirs, an official badge, and a promotion. In front of family, friends and neighbors, Danny was named ‘chief for a day.’

“It’s pretty amazing. I love seeing him happy and seeing him smile, and it certainly did that,” said Jessica.

She was able to enjoy a moment that took her mind off what her son is going through.

“Daniel currently has medulla blastoma in his brain and spine…it’s one of the few that can spread to other parts of the body. Daniel’s is all throughout his spinal cord,” she said.

