Chickens enjoy luxury coop in Arkansas

(KARK/NBC News) — A Sherwood, Arkansas woman has spent her quarantine making a luxury coop for her flock of chickens.

“Things just kind of got out of control, we were bored,” says Heather Kinder.

The custom coop includes a crystal chandelier, art and even curtains. It took about six weeks to create.

At the end of the day, Kinder says her girls deserve the best.

“We figured we could give a little bit back to them because they really do give us a lot. They give us fresh eggs and tons of hours of enjoyment,” she says.

