Chick-Fil-A to sell bottles of signature sauce

(CNN) — Fans of Chick-Fil-A rejoice! The restaurant’s signature sauce may soon be easier to come by.  

In April, bottles of Chick-Fil-A sauce and Polynesian sauce will be for sale in some Florida stores.  

You will find them at Publix, Target, Walmart and Winn-Dixie stores. 

A 16-ounce bottle will cost $3.49. 

All proceeds will go to Chick-Fil-A’s scholarship fund for employees.  

For now, the pilot program will be limited to Florida, but Chick-Fil-A says it may one day roll the bottled sauces out nationally.  

