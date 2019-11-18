Chick-fil-A stops donations to two Christian charities after LGBTQ protests

(WCMH) — Chick-fil-A announced Monday that it will no longer fund two Christian charities that have been criticized for being anti-LGBTQ.

The Chick-fil-A Foundation will no longer give money to the Salvation Army and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Both organizations have come under fire in recent weeks by LGBTQ activists, CNBC reported.

“We made multi-year commitments to both organisations and we fulfilled those obligations in 2018,” a spokeswoman for Chick-fil-A told the Thomson Reuters Foundation, adding the company would focus its giving on “education, homelessness and hunger.”

According to an accounting of its charitable giving released Monday, the foundation gave $1.65 million to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes in 2018. The Salvation Army received $115,000. Neither organization is listed as receiving money in 2019.

“If Chick-Fil-A is serious about their pledge to stop holding hands with divisive anti-LGBTQ activists, then further transparency is needed regarding their deep ties to organizations like Focus on the Family, which exist purely to harm LGBTQ people and families,” Drew Anderson, GLAAD’s director of campaigns and rapid response, said in a statement Monday.