Chick-fil-A adds mac & cheese to its menu

ATLANTA (WCHM) — Chick-fil-A is getting a little cheesier.

The nationwide chicken franchise restaurant announced Monday that it will begin serving macaroni and cheese.

The childhood staple is the first new permanent side item added to Chick-fil-A’s menu since 2016.

According to the restaurant chain, the mac and cheese will be baked in each restaurant every day and features a blend of cheddar, parmesan and romano cheeses.

The mac and cheese can be added to any lunch, dinner, catering order, or Kid’s Meal at any of the more than 2,400 restaurants in the United States.

“Mac & Cheese is the quintessential comfort food, and something we are so excited to offer our guests at Chick-fil-A,” said Amanda Norris, executive director of menu and packaging, in a press release. “We think it’s the perfect pairing with our Original Chicken Sandwich, nuggets and our grilled chicken offerings, but it’s also great on its own as a snack.”

The side dish was tested in five markets.

“We have a very high bar when it comes to adding a menu item,” Norris said, “but the feedback from our customers in the test markets made this decision easy. ”

In addition, the chain will also begin serving frosted caramel coffee, a seasonal drink available until Nov. 9.

The drink combines cold-brewed coffee with Chick-fil-A’s vanilla Icedream dessert and caramel syrup.