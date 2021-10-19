(WCMH) – NBC firehouse drama “Chicago Fire” is celebrating a milestone with its 200th episode, appropriately titled “Two Hundred,” which airs Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 9 p.m., according to the network.

NBC described the show as “an edge-of-your-seat ride looking into the professional and personal lives of the firefighters and paramedics of Firehouse 51 as they risk their lives every day to save and protect the citizens of Chicago,” according to a release about this remarkable achievement — a show in its 10th season.

The network also shared a behind-the-scenes featurette with cast member interviews, including stars Jesse Spencer, Taylor Kinney, David Eigenberg, Kara Killmer, Christian Stolte, Joe Minoso, Alberto Rosende, Daniel Kyri, Hanako Greensmith and Eamonn Walker.

NBC revealed an on-set party marking the occasion — complete with a huge cake decorated with a helmet and a fire hose.

CHICAGO FIRE — “Two Hundred” Episode 1005 — Pictured: Scenes From Chicago Fire — (Photo by: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC)

CHICAGO FIRE — “Two Hundred” Episode 1005 — Pictured: (l-r) Jesse Spencer, Eamonn Walker, Taylor Kinney, Derek Haas — (Photo by: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC)

CHICAGO FIRE — “Two Hundred” Episode 1005 — Pictured: (l-r) Eamonn Walker, David Eigneberg, Taylor Kinney, Jesse Spencer, Christian Stolte, Joe Minoso, Derek Haas — (Photo by: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC)

CHICAGO FIRE — “Two Hundred” Episode 1005 — Pictured: (l-r) Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett, Jesse Spencer as Matthew Casey — (Photo by: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC)

CHICAGO FIRE — “Two Hundred” Episode 1005 — Pictured: (l-r) Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide, Jesse Spencer as Matthew Casey — (Photo by: Lori Allen/NBC)

CHICAGO FIRE — “Two Hundred” Episode 1005 — Pictured: (l-r) Christian Stolte as Randall “Mouch” McHolland, Hanako Greensmith as Violet — (Photo by: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC)

CHICAGO FIRE — “Two Hundred” Episode 1005 — Pictured: Eamonn Walker as Wallace Boden — (Photo by: Lori Allen/NBC)

CHICAGO FIRE — “Two Hundred” Episode 1005 — Pictured: (l-r) Joe Minoso as Joe Cruz, Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide, Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett — (Photo by: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC)

CHICAGO FIRE — “Two Hundred” Episode 1005 — Pictured: (l-r) David Eigenberg as Christopher Herrmann — (Photo by: Lori Allen/NBC)

The video begins with clips of cast members reflecting on the landmark episode.

“The 200 things I’ve done in my life, like, I’ve eaten, probably 200 carrots in my life,” joked David Eigenberg, who has been with the show from the start as character Christopher Herrmann. “I probably walked two hundred lonely streets by myself, been on 200 roller coaster rides and I’ve been in 200 episodes and there’s really nothing better.”

“This is rarified air, almost nobody gets to 200 episodes,” added Eamonn Walker, who portrays Wallace Boden on the show.

“I think that speaks volumes to the leadership from the top down,” said Taylor Kinney, who stars as Kelly Severide, commending the show producers.

Also included in the video was a snippet of legendary executive producer, Dick Wolf, joining the fête by Zoom to congratulate the cast and crew for making the show a hit with longevity.

“There were 152 primetime broadcast cable pilots produced during the season we shot the “Chicago Fire pilot,” Wolf remarked. “Guess how many are left? Us! Nothing else!”

Executive Producer Derek Haas also took a moment to commend everyone involved in the production.

“No offense to Dick’s other nine shows, but we have the best show on TV,” Haas announced. “We have the best cast, the best crew, the best staff, hands down, so round of applause for all of you guys.”

“This is exactly the kind of thing Dick Wolf does, so I’m not that surprised that we’re here,” said Kara Killmer who joined the cast in Season 3 as Sylvie Brett. “Obviously, I haven’t been here since day one, but it’s, it’s really cool to see all of the original cast, like, get to celebrate this moment.”

Some actors talked about being on the series for the entire 10 years.

“It’s so staggering to me to even think about that, I almost can’t remember a time when I wasn’t doing this show,” said Christian Stolte, who has spent a decade as Randall “Mouch” McHolland.

“I very vividly remember my first scene,” said Joe Minoso who has been playing Joe Cruz since the very beginning. “Which was when Peter Mills walks up to the apron of the Firehouse for the first time and we meet and I’m brushing my boots while I’m sitting on the rig. I’m honored to say that I was part of the very first scene on the very first day of the pilot.”

Haas returns near the end of the video in an interview clip, summing up what keeps fans enthralled with “Chicago Fire.”

“We’re a show that lifts each other up, and I think that’s what keeps everybody tuning in every week,” he said.

Watch the 200th episode of “Chicago Fire” tomorrow on NBC4 at 9 p.m. as part of NBC’s “Chicago Wednesday.”