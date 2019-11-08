Chemical mixture at Buffalo Wild Wings kills 1 employee

BURLINGTON, Mass. (CNN/AP) — Massachusetts authorities say a Buffalo Wild Wings employee died on Thursday after breathing in fumes from a powerful cleaning agent at the restaurant and at least 10 people have been hospitalized.

The employee, whose name wasn’t immediately released, was taken to a hospital where he later died. The Boston Globe reports authorities say he was married and had an infant son.

Ten additional people became since at the Burlington, Massachusetts chain restaurant.

They were taken to local hospitals.

All complained of difficulty breathing and shortness of breath.

Oxygen was administered and their conditions are being monitored.

The cleaning agent has a high concentration of chlorine, which can be dangerous if used improperly.

The incident happened as two employees were trying to clean the restaurant kitchen’s floor.

“There was an individual that first prepared the floor to clean, that person was immediately exposed to the chemical and self-extricated himself out into the fresh air environment. The gentleman who passed away was an employee of Buffalo Wild Wings who attempted to squeegee the product out of the building when he was overcome,” said Michael Patterson, interim Chief of the Burlington Fire Department.

Authorities evacuated the Burlington restaurant and urged anyone inside at the time to get medical treatment, if needed.

A Buffalo Wild Wings statement says the company is “shocked and saddened to learn of this horrific accident” and working closely with the franchisee and authorities to investigate the incident.

The suburban Boston sports bar is closed while the investigation continues.