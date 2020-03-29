Breaking News
Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: 1,406 cases, 25 deaths reported
Closings and Delays
Greater Christ Temple

Checkpoints set up along Florida-Alabama border to keep COVID-19 from spreading in the sunshine state

U.S. & World

by: Kendra Day

Posted: / Updated:

Hotline covid category

Call 1-833-4-ODH to get answers to your coronavirus questions

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) – Florida law enforcement agencies set up checkpoints at the Alabama-Florida border. On Friday, Governor Ron Desantis issued an executive order to keep people travelling from areas known to have a lot of COVID-19 cases out of the state.

Executive Order 20-86, directing all persons who enter the State of Florida from an area with substantial community spread, to include the State of Louisiana, inclusive of those entering the State of Florida by roadways, to isolate or quarantine for a period of 14 days from the time of entry into the State of Florida or the duration of the person’s presence in the State of Florida, whichever is shorter.

Florida Law Enforcement Checkpoints at Alabama-Florida Border

LATEST CORONAVIRUS POSTS:

    Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Share this story

    STORY TOOLS


    Report a Typo/Error

    Send News Tips

    Get NBC4 Apps

    Trending on NBC4i.com

    Today's Central OH Forecast

    More Forecast

    Don't Miss

    Alexa

    Storm Team 4 on Alexa

    W3Schools