Check out the world’s largest Lego art exhibit

NEW YORK (CNN) — The saying goes, “A picture is worth a thousand words,” but how many Lego bricks is that?

It’s a strange question at first glance, but not to Lego brick artist Nathan Sawaya.

An exhibit assembled by the “King of Legos” is calling Queens home, for now.

“These hands build every single thing you see right here,” Sawaya said.

He brings his world-renowned exhibit “The Art of the Brick” to the New York Hall of Science, featuring more than 100 sculptures, the world’s largest display of Lego art.

“I hope people are inspired,” Sawaya said. “I think that’s the role of artists, so for me, I want people to come see the exhibition and be inspired to explore more creativity in their lives.”

Creating the exhibit is a massive task. Sawaya needed more than 1 million Lego bricks.

“Venus de Milo, 18,000 bricks.”

“The Mona Lisa, it’s about 4,000 pieces.”

For the art history replicas, and many others, Sawaya does extensive research.

“I have a lot of pictures of the original laid out,” he said.

But when it comes to his original pieces, he lets his creativity roam, unafraid of restarting a project.

“As I am building, I am gluing as I go, so each individual, I put down glue, and if I make a mistake, that means I have to have a hammer and chisel and break it apart,” Sawaya said.

While some smaller pieces take only a few days to complete, others can take weeks.

“Well, I am 6-foot-2, so ti’s a little taller than me,” Sawaya said of a 20-foot long T-rex, which required 80,000 Lego bricks.

“Three months of non-stop, everyday working,” he said of the piece.

His exhibit has traveled to every continent, with the New York Hall of Science fighting hard to get the display.

“Every experience we put on here, day in and day out is about giving you a chance to find that bit of creative spark,” Dan Wempa, COO of New York Hall of Science, said.

Creativity you can find in every Lego brick.