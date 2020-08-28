‘Cheap Old Houses’ Instagram feed fueling new real estate trend

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC News) — Now that remote work is more common a growing number of Americans are having second thoughts about where they live.

Some are even finding cheap old houses on social media and paying as little as $10,000 for historic fixer-uppers in far-off places.

Betsy Sweeny’s new dream home in West Virginia didn’t break the bank.

“The purchase price of my home was $18,500,” she says.

She found the listing on the “Cheap Old Houses” Instagram feed featuring homes under $100,000.
 
“I never expected we would have 1.2 million followers,” says Elizabeth Finkelstein, founder of the “Cheap Old Houses” account and the Circa website, which also focuses on similar real estate.
 
A following that’s been growing since the start of the pandemic, especially from remote-working millennials.
 
“They’re more likely to take the kind of risk move across the country and buy a house based on Instagram, which by the way many people have done,” Finkelstein says.

