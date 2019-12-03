Charlotte, Liam top lists of favorite baby names for 2019

(CNN) — Expect to hear a lot of Charlottes and Liams when the class of 2037 collects their diplomas at high school graduation.

The most popular baby names of 2019 were just announced.

The website babynames.com tallied the favorite monikers on the lists of its millions of users.

Charlotte topped the list for girls, perhaps an ode to the daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Amelia, Violet, Aria, and Aurora rounded out the top five, knocking out perennial favorites like Emma and Olivia.

Liam took the number one spot for boys.

Oliver, Theodore, Declan, and Henry brought back some old-school charm to trends for little fellas.