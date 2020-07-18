Charges: Virginia man stalked Tulsa mayor over Trump rally

From left, Mayor G.T. Bynum, Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., Cindy Lankford, and Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., wait for President Donald Trump to arrive at Tulsa International Airport on Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A Virginia man has been charged with cyberstalking the mayor of Tulsa in an effort to stop a rally by President Donald Trump.

Court documents unsealed Friday allege 40-year-old Adam Maxwell Donn of Norfolk sent emails and left voice mail messages to Mayor G.T. Bynum and his wife harassing, threatening and trying to intimidate Bynum into cancelling the June 20 rally by Trump in Tulsa.

Donn’s attorney did not immediately return a phone call by The Associated Press on Saturday.

An affidavit says Donn threatened to go to Bynum’s home, church, his wife’s office and to publish his children’s cell phone numbers on social media.

