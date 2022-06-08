WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) – A Champion man entered a guilty plea Wednesday for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack at the U.S. Capitol Building.

Stephen Ayres, 39, pleaded guilty to count three of a federal indictment charging him with disorderly conduct in a restricted building or grounds. The remaining three counts against him were dropped as part of the plea deal. He will also have to cooperate with the investigation into the Jan. 6 attack and allow law enforcement access to his social media accounts.

Ayres will be sentenced September 13 following a pre-sentence investigation. According to the plea deal, he could get up to six months in prison and be fined $2,000 to $20,000, however, the court could adjust those guidelines.

An affidavit in the case said Ayres posted a video on Facebook on the day of the riot, describing what happened. In the almost eight-minute-long video, investigators say Ayres and two others claim ANTIFA breached the Capitol and started breaking windows and doors.

The other male in the video said he and Ayres then “walked right into the Capitol building,” the affidavit said. In the video, Ayres said police “basically let everyone walk in.”

Ayres was identified from surveillance footage among the crowd. A witness told investigators that Ayres had posted on Facebook that if President Donald Trump was “robbed” of the election, “civil war would ensue.”