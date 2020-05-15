Central Nevada rocked by 6.4 earthquake, numerous aftershocks

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The U.S. Geological Service reports a magnitude-6.4 earthquake in remote western Nevada, about 35 miles outside Tonopah.

The first quake struck around just after 4 a.m. and has been followed by a series of strong aftershocks with two of them measuring around 5.0 magnitude.

I'm in Tonopah and it was intense!! Whole house was shaking back and forth, things fell off the shelves.

Scared us to death. My nerves are shot.

#earthquake — TD Ahern (@com_ahern) May 15, 2020

Felt like I was loosing my balance, and then realized what was happening. I was standing up in my kitchen. Felt nauseous for about 30 mi utes afterwards. #earthquake — Albert Bonk (@bonkism4) May 15, 2020

The quake was felt in California and Utah and some report feeling it in Las Vegas, which is around 200 miles away from Tonopah.

A POOL-SWISHER IN #Fresno

This morning's #Nevada #earthquake was strong enough to disturb the tranquility of a friend's pool around 4 local time. As details develop, we'll report them; back to you in the studio … — Jim Walters (@LordOfWalteria) May 15, 2020

As of 4:50 a.m., there has been a total of 10 earthquakes measuring in a range from 3.0 to 5.1. While most of the quakes were near Tonapah, some have also been reported near Hawthorne and Gabbs, Nevada.

I thought I had my first #paranormal experience tonight. Bed was shaking and my indoor chimes were tinkling.

I think I was relieved when I found out it was an #earthquake… — Sarah Pond (@sarahbethanyp) May 15, 2020

There has been no report of injuries or damage, at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.