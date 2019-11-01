Cemetery vandals unearth baby remains

CLAY COUNTY, FL (WTLV/NBC News) Florida’s Clay County Sheriff’s Office is working to find the vandals who unearthed an infant’s remains while desecrating graves at a Middleburg cemetery.

C.J. Jaushlin was walking through his family cemetery to visit his grandmother who recently passed. As he walked in, he saw family members’ graves crumbled or tipped over and what he thought was a baby doll at his feet.

“She was just like a little doll,” Jaushlin said. “A little chocolate doll. And then I looked over inside her grave and it’s been busted open and they just left her body.”

The infant remains were that of Mikayla, Jaushlin’s niece, who was stillborn in 2007.

“What kind of a person can do this and sleep well at night?” Jaushlin said. “You can’t.”