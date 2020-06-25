Cedar Point 2020 changes: No waterpark, no fast lane, no smoking

Live Now
by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – Cedar Point announced reservations, masks, and temperature checks would be required when the park opens in July.

Now it’s outlining some other changes this summer.

In a blog post, the park says masks will be required on rides.

They will have “RelaxZones” so you can take a mask break.

Cedar Point Shores Waterpark will not open this year due to the short season.

Due to social distancing guidelines, Forbidden Frontier on Adventure Island and Snoopy Bounce will not open.

Snake River Falls and the new Snake River Expedition will now open in 2021.

They say you will see social distancing on the rides, like rows or seats closed.

Cedar Point will also become a smoke-free environment.

The Fast Lane wristband will not be sold this season.

They also won’t be doing Early Entry, Golden Entry, or Season Pass Bring-A-Friend Day.

You can read more from the park here.

The park opens July 9 for season passholders.

