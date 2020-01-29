CDC: More vaping-related illnesses reported, but no new deaths

(WCMH) — In its latest update, the CDC says no new deaths from vaping-related injuries have been reported.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) calls vaping related illnesses EVALI.

As of January 21, 2020, 2,711 cases of lung injuries within the United States have been linked to vaping. Vaping-related illness resulted in 60 deaths in 27 states and the District of Columbia.

EVALI is a newer illness and lacks in-depth information, but the CDC knows the illness is related to Vitamin E acetate which has been found in hospitalized patients’ lung fluid and product samples tested by FDA and state laboratories.

Doctors say, 66% of the EVALI cases or deaths were males between 13 and 85 years old.

Ericka Sward, Assistant Vice President of National Advocacy for the American Lung Association told NBC news more than six million youth are using some type of tobacco.

“We are really at the cusp of seeing another generation of American’s kids lost to tobacco,” said Sward.

In September of 2019, EVALI illnesses peaked and have declined gradually since then.

Experts associate the decline to public awareness to vaping risk and removal of vitamin E acetate from some products. President Trump also signed a law to raise the smoking legal age to 21 on Dec. 20th , 2019.