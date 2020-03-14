Breaking News
First case of coronavirus COVID-19 confirmed in Columbus resident
1  of  16
Closings and Delays
Bexley United Methodist CenterPoint Church -Marion First Baptist Church of Grove City Greater Christ Temple Heritage Christian Church Karl Rd Baptist Church Lancaster First UMC Maize Rd Baptist Church New Hope Church - Powell New Salem Baptist Church Northwest United Methodist Church St Paul United Church of Christ St. Paul Lutheran Church - Westerville Tri-Village Christian Church Victory Hill Church Worthington Presbyterian Church

CBP officers seize fake COVID-19 test kits at LAX

U.S. & World

by: Paul Schlesinger

Posted: / Updated:

Photo by U.S. Customs and Border Protection

LOS ANGELES (KSEE/KGPE) — Customs officers intercepted a package Thursday containing suspected counterfeit COVID-19 test kits arriving from the United Kingdom, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Saturday.

CBP officers found six plastic bags containing various vials while examining a package labeled “Purified Water Vials” with a declared value of $196.81.

A complete examination led officers to find vials filled with a white liquid and labeled “Corona Virus 2019nconv (COVID-19)” and “Virus1 Test Kit,” said Jaime Ruiz, Branch Chief for CBP’s Office of Public Affairs.

The shipment was turned over to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for analysis.

Ruiz said the public should be aware of bogus home testing kits for sale either online or in informal direct to consumer settings.

Authorized diagnostic testing for COVID-19 is conducted in verified state and local public health laboratories across the U.S.

Photos courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools