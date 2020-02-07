Caught on camera: Puppies saved from gas pump fire

(KPNX/NBC News) — Newly released video shows Arizona firefighters going above and beyond to rescue two puppies trapped in a burning truck.

The video, released Thursday, shows the moment the driver crashed his pickup truck into a gas pump at a Mesa QT.

The driver tries to back away from the pump as a fire grows. Then he gives up and runs away when the flames get bigger, leaving two Shar Pei puppies trapped inside.

Firefighters quickly arrive and realize the dogs are locked in the burning truck. One of the firefighters on scene explains, “I could see a little tail wagging above the smoke, so it gave me a hint there was a puppy in there, or a dog. So, I tried to reach for it but it ran into the back seat.”

The dogs are recovering from burns on their paws and melted plastic in their fur.

The driver is facing charges of DUI, leaving the scene of a crash, criminal damage and two counts of animal cruelty.

