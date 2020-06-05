CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Child comes within inches of bear cub

MONROE, La. (KTVE)— A baby bear has been spotted in a residential area of north Monroe, Louisiana.

Footage sent in by a viewer, shown above, shows the bear cub come within inches of a local child on Friday morning. It appears that both the bear cub and the child spooked each other, causing the cub to flee the scene. The child can be heard saying, “I want the giant bear,” after the surprising encounter.

Officials are asking residents to not engage with the cub. According to a Tweet from the City of Monroe, the bear was spotted in the area of Valencia and Edgewood in north Monroe on Friday morning. This appears to be a highly-populated area according to a map.

The Monroe Police Department and State Wildlife & Fisheries are working to capture the bear.

Officials are asking residents to not try to engage or capture the bear.

ATTENTION RESIDENTS: A baby bear has been spotted in the vicinity of Valencia & Edgewood Streets in north Monroe. Monroe Police Department & Wildlife officials were notified and will help capture it. DON’T ATTEMPT TO ENGAGE with the bear. Please help spread word @CityofMonroe — City of Monroe, LA (@CityofMonroe) June 5, 2020

