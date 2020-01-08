Caught on camera: 93-year-old man shoots apartment maintenance worker

Live Now
*WARNING* Some people may find the following video disturbing

by: NBC

Posted: / Updated:

(KNSV/NBC News)  A 93-year-old Las Vegas man is facing attempted murder charges after shooting a maintenance worker because he was upset about flooding and water damage in his apartment.

The shooting was captured by multiple cameras.

According to the Las Vegas Metro Police Department, an employee at the apartment complex called 911 after Robert Thomas walked into the office and started making threats. The dispatcher heard the threats and sent two officers over to the scene.

Surveillance footage shows Thomas enter the office and draw a weapon, making the threats. It also shows Thomas fire at the maintenance worker.

