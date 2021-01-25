Caught on camera: 5-month-old dumped from stolen SUV in Texas

(KPRC/NBC News) – Police in Houston, Texas are searching for a car thief who left a 5-month-old boy in the road after stealing the vehicle in which the child was seated.

A surveillance video shows a vehicle suddenly stop on New Haven Drive in North Houston around 8:30 a.m. last Monday morning. Someone gets out and runs around the vehicle.

As the camera turns, the driver appears to leave something in the roadway and then take off. A delivery driver and a neighbor later discovered it was a baby boy still strapped in his car seat.

“I could not imagine somebody would do that and I could also not imagine that nothing happened to the baby because this is a really busy street in the mornings,” said neighbor Dante Garcia, who lives across the street.

He said it was a miracle the little boy wasn’t hurt.

“There were countless ways this kid could’ve been harmed and nothing happened,” Garcia said.

Police said someone stole the vehicle with the child inside after the child’s mother ran back into her apartment to check on something.