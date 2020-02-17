Cat found with arrow in its head survives

ARLINGTON, Virginia (CNN) — A cat found with an arrow in its head is well on his way to recovery.

The Animal Welfare League of Arlington, Va., rescued the animal on Valentine’s Day.

His care team is calling him “Cupid” and says, despite his trauma, he’s a sweet cat.

“To see something like that sticking out of his face,” said Chelsea Jones of the Animal Welfare League of Arlington.

Jones said she was shocked.

“If he had been shot like one centimeter to the left, he would be, he would have died,” she said.

It’s believed someone shot the cat in the head with the arrow.

He was in desperate need of surgery.

“As you can see, he has a big line of stitches down here. This was actually to repair the infection that was from the arrow that was right here,” Jones said.

Despite his injuries, Cupid remains in great spirits.

“This guy really is a lover, and he’s got fight in him, right? You’re gonna be okay,” Jones said.

The non-profit said it was able to perform the surgery and remove the arrow.

But now, they’re facing financial burdens.

“We don’t know how much his continued care is going to cost because it just depends on how things go,” Jones said.

Cupid is still fighting off the infection. Once he recovers, they hope to put him up for adoption.