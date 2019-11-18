Cat food sold nationwide recalled over potential risks to pets and humans

(CNN/WFLA) – A company is issuing a nationwide recall of some of its cat food over fears it may be contaminated with salmonella.

According to the FDA, the Utah-based company Go Raw is recalling its “quest” brand 2-pound frozen bags of beef cat food.

The recall was put into place after the Minnesota Department of Agriculture found a sample tested positive for salmonella.

Federal health officials say salmonella can not only affect animals that eat the products, but it can also be a risk to humans who handle it.

Symptoms of salmonella poisoning include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps that occur about 12 to 72 hours after being exposed to the bacteria.

For more information on the affected product, including specific UPC codes, visit FDA.gov.

