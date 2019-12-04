Cat back with owner after 1,200-mile journey

(CNN) — When a Portland, Oregon man’s cat disappeared five years ago, he lost hope of ever seeing him again.

But recently at Portland International Airport, Viktor Usov was reunited with Sasha, his long lost feline friend.

Sasha was found at an animal shelter in Sante Fe, New Mexico, 1,200 miles away.

Shelter workers say Sasha was rescued because he was microchipped.

When they checked her microchip, they were surprised to see Sasha belonged to someone who lived so far away.

American Airlines heard about the near cat-tastrophe and volunteered to fly Sasha and her rescuer home.

There’s no explanation for how the feline got to Santa Fe or where he had been for five years.

“It’s crazy. I’ve been at the shelter for five years. I’ve talked to people that’s worked in the shelter business for over a decade, and they’ve never heard of an animal traveling 1,200 miles,” Murad Kirdar said.

If you were wondering, cats without microchips are only returned to their owners about 2% of the time.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, microchipping your cat makes it 20 times more likely for your furry friend to be found and safely returned.