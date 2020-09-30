Cashier Saves Customer’s Life

by: NBC News

(WITN/NBC News)  A Food Lion cashier is being hailed as a hero after saving a customer’s life.

Maia White was working the register Friday at the grocery store in Greenville, North Carolina when an announcement came over the speaker asking for anyone who knew CPR.

“Basically, we had a customer pass out on Aisle Number Eight, and she was turning blue in the face and she wasn’t breathing and didn’t have a pulse,” says store manager William Williams.

White, also a recent nursing graduate from Pitt Community College, answered the call and sprung into action.

“It took me a second to realize what was happening,” White recalls.  “I said, ‘Well I’m certified’ and nobody else said anything. When she said they needed help on eight, my instinct was to just run and help.”

