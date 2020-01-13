Carrots and feed dropped for wildlife trapped by Australian wildfires

NEW SOUTH WALES, Australia (NBC) — Wildlife in Australia is getting some help after their food supply was ravaged by the recent wildfires.

Wildlife officials in southeastern Australia have launched food drops for animals.

Millions of acres of forest in the state of New South Wales have been destroyed. Along with them, the vegetation animals like wallabies eat.

In recent days, authorities have airdropped more than two tons of carrots and sweet potatoes.

Video provided by the state government shows parks and wildlife officers dropping food from a helicopter and a wallaby enjoying the airdropped meal.

The brush-tailed rock-wallaby is an endangered species.

Many have been able to survive the fires, and now, they are stranded with no food.

The Australian fires have burned for nearly three months, killing 28 people and destroying 2,000 homes.