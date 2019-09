SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WCMH) — Police near Chicago are investigating after reports of a car driving through a mall.

Witnesses told WGN they saw a black SUV driving through the Woodfield Mall around 2:30 p.m. Friday. The incident took place on the lower level of the mall.

Video posted to Twitter shows a black SUV driving past Forever 21 and people running away.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether anyone was injured.

**Warning: Video below contains strong language