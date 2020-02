KANSAS CITY, MO (WDAF) — Several videos show police chasing a vehicle through the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade route.

The incident happened around 8:20 a.m. at 20th and Pershing.

Police stopped the suspect with what they call a ‘PIT maneuver.’

The Kansas City Police Twitter account said two people were taken into custody.

Two suspects in custody. Resume celebrating! #chiefsparade — Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) February 5, 2020

Police also tweeted that it appeared there were no injuries from the incident.