Canton native Marilyn Manson wanted on warrants for alleged assault against videographer

FILE – In this Dec. 10, 2019, file photo, Marilyn Manson attends the 9th annual “Home for the Holidays” benefit concert in Los Angeles. Detectives are investigating Manson for allegations of domestic violence that reportedly occurred about a decade ago in West Hollywood, authorities said. The domestic violence is believed to have occurred between 2009 and 2011, when Manson lived in the city of West Hollywood. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

GILFORD, New Hampshire (WJW/AP) — There is an active arrest warrant for Canton native, Marilyn Manson, for two counts of simple assault dating back to 2019.

According to a post by Gilford Police Department, Manson, originally Brian Hugh Warner, was charged after being accused of assaulting a videographer in a stage pit area while performing a concert at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion on Aug. 18, 2019.

Police say the alleged assaults are not sexual in nature.

People reports that Manson’s attorney, Howard King, said the charges were filed after the videographer asked for $35,000 for “effects on camera equipment.”

King said the request was made after “a small amount of spit came into contact” with the videographer’s arm. He said after asking for evidence regarding the claim, they did not get a reply.

“This whole claim is ludicrous, but we remain committed to cooperating with authorities, as we have done throughout,” King told People.

However, concert attendees told People that Manson also “blew a huge snot rocket” on the videographer.

The Facebook post states Manson’s agent and legal counsel have been made aware of the warrant for some time but no effort has been made by him to return to New Hampshire to answer the charges.

A misdemeanor simple assault charge carries a possible jail sentence of less than one year and a fine of $2,000 or less.

Earlier this month, “Game of Thrones” actor Esmé Bianco sued Manson, alleging sexual, physical and emotional abuse.

In the lawsuit filed in federal court in Los Angeles, Bianco says that Manson violated human trafficking law by bringing her to California from England under the false pretenses of roles in music videos and movies that never materialized.

In February, Bianco was one of several women who spoke out after actor Evan Rachel Wood said on social media that Manson sexually, physically and emotionally abused her during their relationship. Manson’s record label and agents dropped him at the time.

In response to the allegations in February, Manson wrote on Instagram that they were “horrible distortions of reality. My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.”

Los Angeles County sheriff’s detectives also said in February that they were investigating domestic violence allegations against Manson dating from 2009 to 2011 in West Hollywood. They did not identify the woman who made the report.