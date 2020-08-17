Cannon Hinnant’s mother says she wants death penalty for suspect

(WRAL/NBC News)  The mother of a 5-year-old body shot and killed while riding his bicycle outside of his father’s North Carolina home says she will ask prosecutors to seek the death penalty against the man accused of murdering her son.

Cannon Hinnant’s mother, Bonny Waddell, says she is distraught, yet hopeful.

She’s hopeful the suspect, Darius Sessoms will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. She’s hopeful she and the rest of her family will find ways to carry on the light and legacy young Cannon left behind.

Waddell said she does not understand why it happened.

“My baby didn’t deserve this,” she says.

While Sessoms is in jail facing a first-degree murder charge for killing Cannon,  family and friends said there’s still justice they want to see.

“I want the death penalty and I’m gonna seek it,” Waddell says.

