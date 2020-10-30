Campus Pride names Kent State one of nation’s most LGBTQ-friendly universities

Kent State University’s Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer Plus (LGBTQ+) Center holds a safe, physically distant small group kickoff event at the start of the 2020 Fall Semester.

Kent State is the only school in the Mid-American Conference (MAC) and in Northeast Ohio to receive the honor

KENT, Ohio (WKBN) – Kent State University made the list of the top LGBTQ-friendly universities in the United States, according to Campus Pride.

This is the first time the university has landed on the list as one of 40 institutions recognized over six U.S. regions.

The “2020 Best of the Best College and University” list is based on information provided on an annual basis, through the Campus Pride Index, relating to policies, programs and practice.

“Accomplishments such as incorporating trans-inclusive healthcare for faculty and staff, a preferred name policy and integrating universal restrooms are what put us over the top,” said Ken Ditlevson, director of Kent State’s Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer Plus (LGBTQ+) Center. “The fact that Kent State is in the top 40 is a major accomplishment and something I am really proud of.”

For more information about Kent State’s LGBTQ+ Center, visit www.kent.edu/lgbtq.