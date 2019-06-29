California to ban natural hair discrimination

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — California is set to become the first state to ban employers from discriminating against people with natural hairstyles, including braids, dreadlocks and cornrows.

The California State Assembly voted 69-0 to pass the bill Thursday.

The Crown Act, which says workplace policies can be unfair to African Americans, would be the first statewide ban on natural hair discrimination.

The bill’s sponsor, Senator Holly Mitchell, says that there are “too many reports of black children humiliated” because of their natural hair.

The bill will go to Governor Newsom to be signed.

