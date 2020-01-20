California sees surge in otter pup births

(KSBW) California is seeing a surge in otter pup births.

The southern sea otter is beginning to thrive thanks to preservation efforts.

In the Elkhorn Slough, located in Monterey County, there’s 18 new pups joining their moms out on the water.

Experts say that more than a century ago, there were only 30 to 50 otters in existence. Now, there’s nearly 3,000 southern sea otters on the Central California Coast, and at least 130 in the Elkhorn Slough.

Experts credit the otter’s survival to food availability and the safety of the Elkhorn Slough.

