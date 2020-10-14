California man sentenced to jail for repeatedly putting semen in co-worker’s water, food

Stevens Millancastro is shown in a photo provided by the La Palma Police Department on Nov. 21, 2017.

LOS ANGELES – A California man who put his semen in a co-worker’s water bottle, in a jar of honey she ate and on her computer was sentenced Tuesday to 2 ½ years in jail, prosecutors said.

The judge also ordered 30-year-old Stevens Millancastro, of Hawthorne, to register as a sex offender, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Millancastro was convicted Sept. 21 on three misdemeanor counts of assault and two misdemeanor counts of battery.

In a statement, Orange County DA Todd Spitzer said Millancastro’s sentence is the maximum allowed under the law and “a recognition of the trauma inflicted on an innocent woman who was simply trying to do her job in the workplace.”

Prosecutors say Millancastro was obsessed with the victim, a woman he worked with in La Palma between 2014 and 2017.

He allegedly masturbated at work eight times in 2016, leaving his semen in the victim’s honey jar and spreading it onto her computer’s keyboard and mouse. The woman ate the honey for a time without realizing it was tainted, the DA’s office said.

The woman became aware something was wrong the third time she noticed a cloudy discoloration in her water bottles. She’d thrown the previous two away, but reported the third to her supervisor, prosecutors said.

A surveillance camera was set up in the woman’s office, and the following day her mouse was smeared with semen when she touched it. A review of the security footage showed Millancastro entering her office, officials said.

La Palma police investigated the incidents and arrested Millancastro. The defendant was charged in November 2017.