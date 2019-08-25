California K-9 dies in police car, results show heat was cause of death

U.S. & World

by: KRON, Tristi Rodriguez

Posted: / Updated:

LONG BEACH (KRON) — A Long Beach K-9 has died, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

“Ozzy” was in the officer’s K-9 car when he died.

He and his handler were both off-duty during the incident.

Police said the death wasn’t intentional.

“We believe this was an accident and we are taking all the necessary steps to avoid this from happening in the future.”

The K-9 cars have fail/safe equipment that is supposed to send out alerts. The department believes the alert system was not working at the time, according to officials,

A veterinarian examination determined the cause of death to be heat-related.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps
click here for more information on the gridiron classic airing on NBC4 Saturday night at 8 pm

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools