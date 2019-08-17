California jewelry store owner fights off hammer-wielding robbers

SANTA MONICA, California (CNN) — A jewelry store owner was hit by a hammer during a robbery Thursday in Santa Monica, Calif., but the owner is just happy that he was able to fight the thieves off, and they left empty-handed.

It was 2:40 p.m. on an otherwise normal Thursday as the owner of Heist Jewelry tended to the store’s inventory.

Then, a masked suspect entered in a flash and wielding a heavy hammer, smashed a display case.

The owner’s actions screamed, “Not today,” as he intervenes, pushing the suspect outside.

Unbeknownst to the owner, a second masked suspect appears and strikes the owner with another hammer.

After a short struggle, the suspects leave the store empty-handed.

“They took nothing,” said the shop owner, who did not want to be identified. “They didn’t get anything. We heisted them, they didn’t heist us.”

Santa Monica Police said the pair of suspects jumped into a getaway car.

“They were caught because a guy outside in the Tesla, who is a customer of ours, saw them running up the street so he followed them, followed their car and was on the phone with the police the entire time,” the store owner said.

The trio was eventually tracked down by officers and arrested.

There was a fourth suspect who police said missed the getaway car and he was also eventually arrested.

In total, three of the four suspects were minors. All were booked on robbery and assault charges.

The store owner suffered minor injuries.