California couple spreads joy with rooftop ‘Toy Story’ scene

CARLSBAD, Calif. (CNN) — A California couple is going to infinity and beyond to bring joy to their neighbors. They set up “Toy Story” figurines to re-enact scenes from the films on their rooftop.

It all started when Steven and Sue Stewart wanted to offer smiles to their neighborhood amid COVID-19 while working from home.

Sue Stewart said she was surprised by all the attention, “I thought a few people would notice, uh-uh, they now come by constantly.”

She described how her husband got the idea and set up the display.

“He saw something on the internet similar,” she recalled. “He ordered all of them and then we had to figure out how we’re going to get them up on the roof.”

Little did they know that small investment would equal something big.

“I went to get the mail and these people go, ‘That is the best thing ever,’ and I’m like, ‘You have no idea what an impact,'” she beamed. “He’s making people smile.”

The couple even leaves chalk out so neighbors can write fun messages. One says “Save Woody.”

Sue said it’s not just the kids who are the audience.

“There’s couples, there’s adults, there’s two ladies who walk every single day and they check it out every single day,” she stated.

Every other week is a different scene and sometimes someone new.

“We got the aliens so we added them one time,” she explained. “And then we moved the position of Buzz and Woody and then we got Bo Peep in.”

They move the figures safely using fishing line.

Sue said they chose “Toy Story” because of its message that we’re all in this together.