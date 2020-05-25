California 13-year-old earns four associate’s degrees

LaMIRADA, California (CNN) – Graduating from college is a big deal, but it’s an even bigger deal for Jack Rico, because he’s only 13.

That makes him the youngest graduate of Fullerton College in California.

And he now has four associate’s degrees under his belt, and he’s not stopping there.

Rico is headed to the University of Nevada on a full scholarship to get a BS in history.

So what does he want to do with all his degrees?

“Well, I mean, I’m 13, so I don’t want to rush everything,” Rico said. “I’m still trying to figure it out, but I just want to focus on learning right now. That’s what I love to do.”

Rico started college when he was 11, earning those four degrees in just two years.

When he’s not studying, Rico is just like other kids his age. He loves to play video games.