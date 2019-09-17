Ca. health officials: Seventh person dies as a result of vaping

FILE – In this Feb. 20, 2014 file photo, a customer exhales vapor from an e-cigarette. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

TULARE COUNTY, California (CNN) — A seventh person has died in the U.S. from lung disease related to vaping.

Health officials in Tulare County, C. confirmed the latest death.

The county’s public health officer said the death was “related to severe pulmonary injury associated with vaping.”

It makes two deaths reported in the state.

Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Minnesota, and Oregon have reported one death each from vaping.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration, and state health departments across the country are investigating the outbreak.

Health officials said they haven’t found a definitive cause or a clear connection between the cases.