Busy holiday weekend fuels fears of record-breaking coronavirus surge

(NBC NEWS) — COVID-19 cases continue to surge across the United States. Now leaders in hotspots and the FDA are concerned if the holiday weekend will play a major role in the continuing spike in numbers.

Beaches in some states across the nation were packed for the fourth of July weekend. However, some areas like Miami and parts of California shut down and banned large gatherings.

President Donald Trump downplayed the seriousness of the virus while giving remarks on the 4th of July. However, the FDA is not backing him up with his statement and said the nation needs to take the data seriously.

