Bus involved in fatal PA turnpike crash was headed to Ohio

Westmoreland County, Pa. (WCMH)– The bus involved in the fatal accident Sunday morning was on its way to Ohio, according to a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania State Police.

Public Information Officer Stephen Limani stated the bus was on its way from New Jersey to Cincinnati when it lost control on the highway just after 3:30 a.m.

PREVIOUS STORY: 5 dead, 60 hospitalized following PA Turnpike crash outside Pittsburgh

At least five people were killed and dozens were injured in the crash involving multiple vehicles on the turnpike, a transportation official said.

The fatal crash involved the bus, two tractor-trailers and passenger vehicles also injured at least 60 people, according to Pennsylvania Turnpike spokesman Carl DeFebo.

Limani said the bus is operated by Z&D Tours, and many on board are from out of the country. Limani added that most people on the bus speak Japanese and Spanish but would not speculate their countries of origin.

Ariel video from the scene shows the bus on its side with the words ” Ohio Coach” on the side. A cab driver parked at the Columbus Ohio Coach/Jaguar Ticket, Inc. told NBC4 he believes the bus stops in Columbus on its route to Cincinnati.

Chen Dan Yu is listed as the owner of Z&D Tour. He told The New York Times Sunday Ohio Coach sold tickets for the company and the bus was carrying 56 passengers headed to multiple destinations in Ohio.

USDOT records shows Z&D Tour has not had any crashes within the last 24 months.

NBC4 is working on getting in contact with Chen Dan Yu.