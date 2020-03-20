Bus drivers deliver meals to kids during pandemic

Like many school districts across the country, Calhoun City Schools recently shuttered its doors in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

But Charlene Strickland still drives her normal route.

This week, instead of her usual busload of rambunctious kids, she’s toting around 125 hot meals.

In Calhoun, Georgia, 60% of students qualify for free and reduced-price lunch.

Strickland says it’s important that they stay nourished even when classes are canceled.

“Our main focus is to see that the children are fed no matter who they are,” she says. “I know all of the kids in each home. So if at least enough people come out to carry the meals, I will ask if the rest of the children are in the house. And if they are, I will go ahead and send meals for those children.”

Many school districts in the U.S. have designated locations from which parents and caregivers can pick up food and supplies.

But Michele Taylor, superintendent of Calhoun City Schools, says this has the added benefit of reaching the many families that don’t have access to transportation.

Staff and volunteers showed up wearing school colors and blasted upbeat music as they packed buses Thursday morning. Strickland says the camaraderie during this time of uncertainty, anxiety and fear has been wonderful.

Cassey Garry, a University of Georgia student, says she’s enjoyed giving back to the school system that raised her.

“Calhoun is my home. Calhoun City Schools is my home. This is all I know,” Garry says. “So it feels so good to be able to pour back into something that poured so heavily into me for my whole entire life.”

As Strickland pulls up to each stop, she calls out the number of meals she expects she’ll need.

And as she leaves, she assures the students she’ll be back again tomorrow – same time, same place.

