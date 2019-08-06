Bus driver arrested for locking woman in luggage compartment

BOSTON (AP/CNN) — A bus driver has been charged with locking a passenger in the vehicle’s luggage compartment.

Connecticut State Police got a 911 call at about 4 p.m. Sunday from a woman who said she was deliberately locked in the luggage compartment of a Peter Pan bus during a trip from New York City to Boston.

“Then all of a sudden my brain didn’t know how to react, there was a person on the ground,” said passenger Caroline Van Allen.

Authorities tracked the call and pulled the bus over on Interstate 84 in Union, Connecticut.

The woman told authorities a female driver locked her inside while she retrieved items from her bag.

“She was locked in there and had called 911,” said Van Allen. “Not only that, people in the front could hear her banging for help.”

Police charged 49-year-old Wendy Alberty with unlawful restraint and other offenses. Alberty was not driving at the time but was on the bus as a passenger.

She was freed on $2,000 bail. Her case wasn’t listed in court records and it’s unclear if she has a lawyer.

In a statement, Peter Pan said, “We are deeply concerned and are treating this as our number one priority,” adding that the operator, who has been employed by the company since 2012, is now on investigative suspension.

“Why didn’t see a human being in there, why did the woman say hey don’t close that,” Van Allen said. “People at Peter Pan are responsible for transporting you and your luggage safely.”