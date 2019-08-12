Bunnies invade California neighborhood

ANTIOCH, California (CNN) — A California neighborhood is overrun with bunnies.

While this may sound adorable, for residents facing damaged yards and debris, it’s anything but cute.

The whole thing started in December, when neighbors in this cul-de-sac noticed a few little rabbits sitting on their front lawns.

“I called my wife over to show it to her because we all thought it was pretty cute at first,” said resident Mike Christopher.

But like the rabbits themselves, the problem multiplied and, by March, the critters were everywhere.

“There’s rabbits all over the street, all over the sidewalks, all over the grass and it slowly went from… actually pretty fast, it went from seven to 10 to about 50 rabbits just all over the neighborhood,” Christopher said. “And then from there, it started to not be cute anymore.”

During the heat of the day, the bunnies hide out under cars, which has people nervous about even pulling out of their driveways.

But in the evening, they come out and Christopher and neighbor Darrell Stovall said they dig their holes under fences and houses and dine on the roots of their plants.

“There’s always a deep… where they’re digging in the palm tree, every time both palm trees, digging to the roots,” Stovall said.

“Any time you have to go outside, it would be rabbit pellets,” Christopher added. “You’d clean ’em all up and sweep your driveway and then, boom, they’re back.”

Christopher said he’s tried collecting the babbies for animal rescue, but more just keep arriving.

The residents said the rabbits are coming from one home in the neighborhood and they believe someone living there may have a pet hoarding problem.

But it is a problem affecting the entire neighborhood.

“It’s sad, because, take responsibility for your animals,” Stovall said. “Keep ’em in your yard, that’s what I keep saying. Keep ’em in YOUR yard, not everyone else’s yard.”

So far, the residents said, Antioch Animal Control hasn’t done much and the problem may be spreading.

Social media posts from neighbors more than a mile away and across Highway 4 are reporting bunnies in that area now.

It’s possible they’re reproducing in the wild, but someone also reported seeing a man releasing four rabbits into a nearby park recently.

The neighbors are hoping city officials will begin taking this problem more seriously and take action against the people they say are actually causing the problem.