Build the perfect snowman this weekend with help from an expert

(WGBA/NBC News) – The Wisconsin Snow Sculpting Championship takes place this weekend in Fond du Lac.

It’s an event that brings together some of the best snow sculptures in the state to compete for the recognition of being the ultimate at their craft.

Mark Hurst is a member of the Team Snowblind, a group of sculptors that have a combined 60 plus years of experience.

“To create the perfect snowman, you have to have a plan. If you want the perfect snowman it should be unique and planned out. And take your time,” Hurst says.

He says it’s important to create the perfect base first and foremost. That means compacting the bottom layer of your snowman to a point that your confident, it won’t fall over prematurely. From there you will need to rely on a team to do the heavy lifting required to get both the middle section and head onto your base.

Most importantly though, according to Hurst, is you want to make your snowman stand out from the crowd. It’s a move that both professionals and kids alike should practice if they want to grab the attention their snowman deserves.

Hurst and his team will be showcasing their work in the state competition beginning on Saturday in Fond du Lac.