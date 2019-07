TAMPA (WFLA) – Build-A-Bear is releasing a new “The Lion King” collection in anticipation for the live-action release of the new Disney movie that hits theaters July 19.

The collection of stuffed animals includes Nala, Simba, Pumbaa, and Timon.

“The Lion King” Build-A-Bear plush animals are available in stores and online. The Build-A-Bears range from $15 to $35.

Calling all @disneylionking fans: little cubs and lifelong movie fans alike will love joining the Lion Pride at Build-A-Bear Workshop! Roar with pride as you choose your furry friend, wish it to life on a heart and pose together for a photo op! #JoinTheLionPride pic.twitter.com/lhQ1UhmVO0 — Build-A-Bear Workshop (@buildabear) July 5, 2019

Click here to find a Build-A-Bear store near you.